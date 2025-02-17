 
Late Elizabeth Taylor's THIS husband taught her true love

Elizabeth Taylor passed away in 2011 due to congestive heart failure

February 17, 2025

Late Elizabeth Taylor's THIS husband taught her true love

Elizabeth Taylor's longtime friend has made a shocking revelation about the legendary actress.

The actress, who passed away in 2011, was married eight times to seven men.

Taylor's executive assistant and friend for over two decades, Tim Mendelson shared it was her third husband, Mike Todd, who showed her what it truly meant to be loved.

Speaking with People, Mendelson said, "Mike taught her how to receive love. He taught her how to be loved. It's not always the easiest thing, I think, to accept huge love. And Elizabeth said Mike's legacy to her really was that he taught her how to receive love."

He went on to add, "Mike was a showman. He had a bunch of stuff going on, and he was kind of the first one who could really sort of whisk her off her feet, put her on a pedestal."

"He could treat her like a queen, buy her big jewelry. He bought her a diamond tiara and gave her a bunch of places to wear it."

After winning an Oscar for Around the World in 80 Days, Todd declared that he had won “the two biggest prizes in Hollywood—an Academy Award and Elizabeth Taylor.”

However, their love story was cut short when Mike Todd died in a tragic plane crash in 1958.

Moreover, Mendelson also shared that when Elizabeth Taylor nearly died from pneumonia years later, she had a vision of Todd telling her to go back.

"He told her, 'You're not done. You have to go back.' And she said, 'I don't want to go back. I want to be with you.' He's like, 'You have to go back.' So, she came back, and she said that after that she had, colors were brighter, all her senses were heightened," Tim Mendelson revealed.

