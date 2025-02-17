King Charles' memory remains unaffected despite cancer

Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

He was the oldest sovereign to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years when he succeeded his hugely popular mother after her death. She had reigned for 70 years.

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry waited almost 74 years to become the king, which was longer than any previous heir.

Less than two years after becoming the king, Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

The monarch is currently receiving treatment for the unspecified form of cancer, with tabloid media reports focusing their attention to Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

King Charles supporters have constantly remain concerned about the king's health since his diagnosis.

But the king recently left people surprise with his remarkable memory when he recognized a British military officer from an encounter nearly 20 years ago.

This was not revealed by any royal staffer or the media outlet but the man himself who reunited with the monarch.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hitchins, Commanding Officer 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, shared details of his royal recognition during a special reception at Buckingham Palace.

He first met the King in 2006 on his return from Afghanistan and described the invitation as "a huge honour".

Speaking to the Forces News, He said, "I am here at the Invitation of His Majesty because he is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Parachute Regiment and has been for I think approaching 50 years."

The officer said, "I first met the King in 2006 before deployed to Afghanistan and then when we returned. And I haven't seen him since. So, it's been a great opportunity to say hello."

He was surprised to see that King Charles recognised him from his first encounter with the monarch before he was deployed abroad.

Hitchins revealed that the King "recognised me, said 'I think I've seen you before.' And he must have a pretty good memory because I said 'Well, I saw you nearly 20 years ago now."

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hitchins served in Afghanistan during a time when Prince Harry was also serving there.