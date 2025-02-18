Pete Wicks gives touching speech on animal rights amid Maura Higgins split

Pete Wicks shifted his focus from his split from Maura Higgins by taking part in a relaunch of an animal rights charity.

The 37-year-old star gave a touching speech in Parliament on animal rights during the launch of the Humane World for Animals charity, which was also attended by actors Peter Egan and Woody Norman and TV naturalist Chris Packham.

"I've seen first-hand the incredible work that Humane World for Animals does, having joined the team to investigate the barbaric fur industry in Finland and to rescue dogs from desperate conditions on a South Korean dog meat farm," Wicks said.

The Strictly star showed his support for the welfare cause by adding, "I'm proud to support this charity's tireless work to protect animals from cruelty and harm."

The impassioned speech came after Wicks's recent break up with Higgins in February, as per The Independent.

Higgins, who had been dating Wicks for the past few months after their six-year friendship, accused Wicks of infidelity.

However, Wicks's friends told Daily Mail that he was not unfaithful to Higgins and hurt by her "cheating" claims.

"The truth is Pete did nothing wrong. He did not cheat," Wicks pals told the outlet.