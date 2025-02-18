Jason Isaacs reveals shocking truth behind his casting in 'The White Lotus'

Jason Isaacs has finally revealed how he earned a role in the third instalment of the series The White Lotus.

In a candid conversation with People magazine, the 61-year-old actor, who plays a businessman in the HBO series, shared that he lied to creator Mike White and executive producer David Bernad during his in-person audition that he was a "huge fan" of the show.

"You’re the first person I've ever said this to. I lied to Mike and Dave and told them I was a huge fan,” the Harry Potter star told the outlet.

“After the audition, I binged season one and season two,” Admitted Jason.

When asked why he had not watched the show earlier, the actor said, "My family started without me. They loved it like crazy, and season two came on and they said, ‘Watch it,’ and I went, ’I want to see season one,’ so I just hadn’t caught up.”

“I watched all of them in like a day and a half,” added Jason. “I basically sat and stewed in my own filth, watched it and realised why people had made such a fuss. And then I was a fan, but by then I think I had the job.”