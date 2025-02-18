Captain Jason Chambers reveals heartfelt truth about his life off the water

Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck Down Under recently opened up about how he spends his off time, dedicating it entirely to his daughter.

While conversing on The Daily Dish podcast, the 52-year-old TV personality shared that he spends his free time with his 10-year-old daughter, Saskia, and does charitable work.

He revealed, "I didn't see my daughter for a year and a half so, I use this new pathway to just spend time with her.”

Other than being with Saskia, Jason is involved in “rebuilding schools in Indonesia."

Shedding light on this, he said, “I'm working with ocean conservation charities and we rebuild schools out of plastic waste.”

"The Classroom of Hope, who I work with, they've rebuilt a hundred schools. I've actually raised enough money through the foundation and through my platform to rebuild two schools now. And that's a big thing, and I just focus on that going forward,” the father of one added, referring to the organisation.

"And there's another charity that teaches English to kids after school. So there are little things like that I work on. That's me,” he stated.

Notably, Jason does charitable work with Saskia and takes her on such trips as he mentioned, "Last month I took her right up in North Bali and we worked with a charity that gives rice to the elderly and the disabled that can't afford rice.”

For the unversed, the Project Runway star, who is from Australia, now lives in Bali but his daughter lives with her mom in the Philippines.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason and his wife, whose identity is under wraps, separated when the borders were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.