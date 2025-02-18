Kendrick Lamar makes Hip-Hop history on music charts

Kendrick Lamar makes Hip-Hop history on the music charts

Kendrick Lamar has achieved a historic milestone on the Billboard 200 chart, setting a new standard for rap artists.

Following his Super Bowl halftime show performance, three of Lamar’s albums have surged into the top 10 on the Billboards.

This marks the first time in the nearly 69-year history of the chart that a rap artist has simultaneously held three spots in the top tier.

Lamar’s latest album, GNX, has reclaimed the No. 1 position, rising from No. 4. His 2017 album DAMN. has jumped from No. 29 to No. 9, while his 2012 release Good Kid, M.A.A.D City has moved from No. 27 to No. 10.

This achievement places Lamar among a select group of artists who have managed to chart multiple albums in the top 10 at a time.

The last artist to accomplish this was Taylor Swift on the December 9, 2023, chart where she had five albums in the top 10.

The last male artist, to achieve this feat was Prince in 2016, following his passing.

SZA also saw a significant chart boost, with her album SOS climbing from No. 3 to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after performing with Lamar at the Super Bowl 2025.

It is pertinent to mention, the resurgence of GNX is also being attributed in part to its recent physical release on February 7, which contributed to Lamar’s strongest sales week since 2017.