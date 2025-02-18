'Backstreet Boys' share their honest take on Las Vegas Sphere residency

Backstreet Boys are returning with a Las Vegas Sphere residency, calling it a “comeback on the next level” as they gear up for a new era.

Last week on Instagram, the members of boy band Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough revealed that they are going back to Las Vegas for a Sphere residency in July 2025.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Dorough said, "When this opportunity came to us to do the Sphere, it just made sense. I mean, it's a comeback on the next level. You can't get any bigger than the Sphere."

The band shared that their last Las Vegas residency in 2019 was "an unbelievable experience," and they were waiting for the right time to go back.

Shedding light on this, he explained, "We're bringing a rebirth to a record that we released years ago and taking our fans, some that have either seen some of the show back in the days, or some that weren't even probably born yet that are seeing it for the first time.”

"We're very blessed to be able to go back to Vegas too in this style—larger than life!” the Everybody crooner added.

For the unversed, the residency called Into the Millennium will bring the band’s 1999 album Millennium to life for nine performances.

It is noteworthy to mention that Backstreet Boys will also release a new version of their album Millennium called Millennium 2.0 on July 11, 2025.

It will have remastered songs, six unheard demos, and six live recordings from their 1999-2000 Into the Millennium tour.