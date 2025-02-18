Meghan left last video with Beyoncé on Harry's royal account before leaving UK

Meghan Markle said Beyoncé was the only high profile celebrity who texted her after she and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview had taken place after the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

In episode six of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" , the former US actress told her husband "Beyoncé just texted."

"Just checking in," Meghan said with a smile of the message. "I still can't believe she knows who I am!"

It's interesting to note that Meghan's last video on the Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which the couple no longer use, features Beyoncé.

The video was posted to the Story Highlights of their Instagram post.

Beyoncé and Meghan are seen hugging and kissing each other at the European premier of The Lion King movie in July 2019, just months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK.

In the video, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also meet British singer Sir Elton John.



