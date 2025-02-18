Olivia Wilde still getting over Harry Styles amid Dane DiLiegro romance?

Olivia Wilde is dating actor Dane DiLiegro after her split form Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is totally “smitten” with actor Dane DiLiegro as she gets over her painful split from singer Harry Styles.

“This is the first guy she’s really fallen for since Harry [Styles],” an insider revealed to Life & Style.

“For so long she had Harry as the be all, end all, no one could come close and then she met Dane. He’s not just incredibly gorgeous, he’s very funny, and so sweet,” noted the tipster.

The source said it’s a big deal that the notoriously private actress made a public appearance with Dane at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics game on January 23.

“They’re taking things slow but it’s going well so far and everyone’s hopeful that this will stick. She’s very private so it’s a big deal that she went to the Lakers’ game with him, it means she’s ready to be more public,” said the source.

“Her friends are definitely rooting for this, she was left pretty heartbroken by Harry so they want to see her find someone decent that can help her get past that,” the mole spilled.

“Even better if [Dane is] a long-term bet, she’s a single mom with a busy schedule, having a partner is much better than the hamster wheel of dating,” explained the insider. “But the first step is forgetting about Harry for good and Dane seems to be helping her accomplish that.”

Olivia Wilde dated her Don’t Worry Darling costar Harry from the beginning of 2021 through November 2022. Before that, the actress was engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis from 2013 to 2020 and shares two kids: son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8, with him.