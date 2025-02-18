Photo: Alec Baldwin shares rare event when wife Hilaria went against his will

Alec Baldwin shares a healthy married life with wife Hilaria.

For those unversed, the pair tied the knot on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in N.Y.C.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Alec recalled a rare incident when Hilaria did the exact opposite of what he told her.

He began, “My friend Ronnie had cats when I first went to Los Angeles in 1983. I would stay with Ronnie on a futon but it had a frame.”

“Underneath the frame on the floor, you could see enormous tumbleweeds of cat hair,” Alec addressed.

Sharing the reason behind why he wanted to keep pet cats, the American actor disclosed, “I had an asthma attack and I had to go to the hospital.”

“I got a shot of epinephrine from the doctors there,” he also explained.

“I said to my wife, ‘We can’t have cats ever.’ She goes out and buys 4 cats. So everywhere I go and every corner I turn, there is a cat. They’re like, ‘Greetings.’ And I’m like, ‘S—.’”