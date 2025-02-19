 
Khloe Kardashian's gig reason behind downfall of 'The Kardashians': Report

Khloe Kardashian's is reportedly excited about her new gig, 'Khloé in Wonderland'

February 19, 2025

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly enjoying her new gig hosting a podcast.

According to the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, Khloe’s new podcast Khloé in Wonderland has been cannibalizing the views of the family’s show, The Kardashians.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Khloe isn’t just being a tourist in the podcasting and interviewing space.”

“She’s wanted this for a while and slowly worked up to it, even shooting test interviews that have never aired anywhere in order to refine her interviewing skills,” the insider addressed.

“But underneath all of her prep, there’s a pretty clear restlessness about the reality franchise, and that’s a big reason why The Kardashians is not getting multi-year renewals anymore,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source added, “Khloé, in particular, is deciding season-by-season if she wants to continue and her hope is to get some kind of brand expansion of her podcast going in the meantime.” 

