Photo: Khloe Kardashian looks up to Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson: Report

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning to take her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland to the next level.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, Khloe wants to continue her family’s legacy of delivering reality content and wants to take her new gig to the next level.

“Khloe in particular, is deciding season-by-season if she wants to continue and her hope is to get some kind of brand expansion of her podcast going in the meantime,” a source close to the 40-year-old mogul tipped.

“Streaming is fine, but she already has a footprint in that world and dozens and dozens of hours of content out there,” the source added.

They went on to address that Khloe wants to establish a platform at par with the standards set by Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson for their shows.

“What would be really fascinating for Khloé is a syndicated show like what Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson have,” the insider noted.

In conclusion, the insider addressed, “And Khloé does see more room in that space, especially for an edgier, naughtier kind of program that speaks directly to the audience of young mothers who grew up with Khloé and her reality shows.”