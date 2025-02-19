Matthew Perry's tragic death set to be explored in new documentary: Report

Peacock is set to release an investigative documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, shedding light on the Friends star’s final days and the circumstances surrounding his drug-related death at age 54.

According to People, the documentary features never-before-seen footage and interviews examining Perry’s struggles with addiction and the events leading to his untimely passing.

Moreover, Perry was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, with medical examiners determining his death as caused by the effects of a high dose of ketamine, which impacted his heart and breathing.

As per Daily Mail, the trailer opens with audio from first responders arriving at the scene, followed by insights from close associates and experts discussing Perry’s vulnerability and the role of addiction in his life.

Additionally, it also features commentary from Morgan Fairchild, who played his on-screen mother in Friends, and archival footage capturing his rise to fame.

Furthermore, the documentary also touches upon the ongoing investigation into those involved in Perry’s access to the fatal drug.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada confirms that three individuals have pleaded guilty in connection with his overdose, while two others await trial.

Among them is Perry’s former assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who allegedly delivered the fatal dose, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy will premiere on Peacock on Tuesday, February 25.