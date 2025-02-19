Meghan Markle comes to term with heartbreaking realization amid growing hate

Meghan Markle has finally come to terms with a heartbreaking realization that she would never be good enough no matter how much charitable work she does, a report has claimed.

According to Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex felt "bitter" after social media users compared her relief efforts to that of Kate Middleton’s charity work.

Meghan faced immense criticism after she and Prince Harry visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to assist L.A. wildfire victims.

The criticism intensified after she was accused of “name-dropping” for posting a video where she revealed Adam Levine helped find a Billie Eilish t-shirt for a fire victim.

Meanwhile, Kate, the Princess of Wales, garnered widespread praise for her visit to Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice.

Now, sources close to Meghan said she feels "disheartened" as her charitable efforts are constantly scrutinized.

“People seem to want her to sit home and stay out of sight but that’s not her, she doesn’t want to always be outshone,” the insider told the publication.

“She feels it’s a duty of hers to show everybody that she’s just as much Diana’s daughter-in-law as Kate is," they added.

"When Harry and Meghan gave up their official royal duties, they were told that everyone can serve in their own way, and this is their way of serving," they said of the couple, who stepped down as senior working Royals in 2020.

The insider continued: "Yet it seems that no matter what they do— even more so, everything Meghan does— will be interpreted in a negative way.

"It feels like an uphill battle, and the fact that people found fault with her helping out victims of a wildfire makes it clear that she can’t win, and that is very disheartening."