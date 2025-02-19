Amy Dowden breaks silence after receiving honor from King Charles

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has broken her silence after receiving major honor from King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Amy, 34, was formally made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to fundraising and raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease.

King Charles office took to Instagram and shared a photo of Amy with the monarch after she was honored.

The palace said, “Keeeeeep dancing!

“Professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was one of many to be presented with an MBE by The King today.”

It further said, “A huge congratulations to all those who received their honours at Buckingham Palace!.”

Reacting to the honor, Amy reposted the palace statement, saying “Still does not feel real! Having the most special day!.”

She also commented on the royal family’s post, saying “Still doesn’t feel real! Forever grateful and truly honoured!.”



