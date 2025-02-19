Meghan Markle rubbing King Charles, William and Kate the wrong way with Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s inability to keep their ‘foot out of their mouth’ has just been referenced.

The entire thing was referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

That piece started by claiming, “No matter, though, how much the Sussexes doth do their protesting about still being royal the UK disagrees.”

Because according to polls conducted in the UK, Prince Harry’s status as a royal has already shifted in the eyes of the public. Many have even started considering him more of a celebrity, according to the outlet.

For those unversed, this point came to light because of Meghan’s signet ring debut that featured her pre-Megxit crest with Prince Harry.

Close up of Meghan Markle's pinky finger at the Invictus Games 2025

However, that was not all because right at the same time Prince Harry spoke about ‘one or two kids’ being ‘probably enough’, given that having five is ‘too many’.

Because Ms Elser feels, “That’s a line that probably did not go down particularly well in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ household (children: three) or with Princess Beatrice (who has three kidlets at home including step son Wolfie) or with Mike and Zara Tindall whose little ones number three. Or even with the King and his…three siblings.”

She even concluded the whole thing by saying, “The man’s foot really does have a propensity to end up near his mouth, no?”