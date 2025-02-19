Photo: Kris Jenner eyeing Justin Bieber to cash his troubles: Source

Kris Jenner is reportedly coming up with a new plan to save her family’s reality series, The Kardashians.

As per the newest findings of RadarOnline.com, the momager wants to shift the show’s focus to Justin Bieber and his involvement in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case to gain ratings.

Spilling the beans on Kris’ masterplan, a source told the outlet, “ Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is struggling.”

“And she wants to help – but she's also got an agenda," the spy confided.

Before moving to a new topic, this insider tipped, "She's drooling at the idea of getting him on the show. She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings."

Amid these claims, a previous report by the same outlet revealed that "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.”

This insider even declared that Justin Bieber is afraid of his involvement in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit, which is affecting his married life with Hailey Baldwin.