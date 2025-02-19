BLACKPINK gear to make K-pop history with upcoming gig

BLACKPINK just announced they are to headline London's Wembley Stadium as part of their 2025 world tour.

The iconic K-pop girl group, that comprises of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé, who have been busy with their solo careers, are now reuniting for a 2025 tour.

Their endeavour kicks off with two consecutive performances at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on July 5, before the quartet heads to cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

In January 2026, BLACKPINK are also expected to bring their tour to Tokyo Dome, with the Pink Venom hitmaker’s also sharing a teaser for their tour too.

The video showcased a stadium full of spectators wearing lit-up, pink wristbands, which was titled “BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR TEASER.”

Lisa, one of the BLACKPINK members, previously reassured fans that despite having their successful solo careers, the band has no plans to call it quits.

“Of course, we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life,” she previously told ELLE.

The tour announcement comes a week after Jisoo released her debut mini album titled, Amortage. While Jennie is expected to launch her solo album, Ruby on March 7.

Lisa will release her album, Alter Ego, on February 28, and has already launched her collaboration with RAYE and Doja Cat, titled, Born Again.