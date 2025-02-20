Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak

Tate McRae initially thought there was nothing she could do when her upcoming third album So Close To What leaked online.

The singer, 21, recalled the experience during an album listening event with Spotify at the Living Room in Los Angeles on February 18.

"Unfortunately, a lot of the album got leaked, which was a f****** bummer," McRae began. "And I think obviously that makes you look at the project differently."

She continued, "I was just so devastated because I’m like, ‘There’s nothing I can do about this. The whole project is online.'"

However, the You Broke Me First singer then got the calling to "write a couple more songs."

"I wrote a song called Like I Do and Bloodonmyhands and just [tried] to grab as much control back as I could in that kind of situation," People Magazine quoted the artist.

McRae also detailed how her amended album is different from the leaked songs, which she said weren't even finalised and have since been edited.

"The demo never sounds how you want it to sound. There’s so much missing,” she said. “And yeah, at that point I was just like, 'Ah, they’re not done or how I want them.' And that was hard.”

One of the songs in her upcoming album features a collaboration with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

"It was a really funny process because me and Laroi have never really taken each other seriously," McRae said of her experience producing I Know Love.

"You know when you’re in a relationship, and you sing around each other, you don't really sing. So, it's a little stressful being in the studio, singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process."

So Close to What comes out on February 21.