Jeremy Clarkson marks his long-awaited return to television

Jeremy Clarkson is stepping back into motoring television after wrapping up The Grand Tour in 2024.

The former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host is set to make a special appearance in an episode of Car SOS next month.

Car SOS is a British automotive show where the two hosts, Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend, work with specialist car restoration teams to restore classic cars that are severely damaged.

The special episode will feature Clarkson helping restore a Land Rover Discovery Series 1 for a deserving driver.

Daily Mail reported that the reveal will take place in Clarkson’s home, where he welcomes the production team and a large group of attendees.

Clarkson’s return to motoring television comes months after the final episode of The Grand Tour aired in September 2024.

The series, which launched in 2016 following Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s departure from Top Gear, concluded with a special episode featuring the trio driving away in their dream cars.