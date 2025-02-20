 
Meghan Markle hits new milestone after announcing new project

Meghan Markle's new show will arrive on Netflix next month

February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle reached one million followers on Instagram within a few days after debuting her new account as she shared posts about the death of her dog, her upcoming Netflix show, the couple's efforts to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, and Harry's Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle started 2025 with her return to Instagram where she introduces herself as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex".

The former US actress, who lives with her husband Prince Harry and two children, in California amassed thousands of followers on the platform within hours of sharing her first post.

Recently Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry to Canada for the Invictus Games and returned without her husband to be with the couple's children in California.

The Duchess of Sussex also used her Instagram account to post multiple pictures from Canada with her husband during the games and her Valentine's Day post helped her reach 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

But with her two posts about her upcoming project "As Ever", the wife of Prince Harry has reached two million followers on Instagram. 

She is currently followed by several US celebrities including Blake Lively, Oprah Winfrey, Zoe Saldana, Marin Morris and others whose names are still not known since the Duchess doesn't allow her followers to see the complete list of the people who follow her on Instagram. 

