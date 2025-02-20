'Severance' breaks big records on Apple TV+

For Apple TV+, Severance appears to be a gold mine as the company has bet big on the show, and it reportedly gave a promising return.



Data released by the streamer shows the series is at No.1 on the platform, breaking previous records since the season two premiere and beating Ted Lasso to become the most-watched AppleTV+ series globally.

Not only has the series roped in an impressive 589 million minutes of viewership in the U.S., but it has also led to a jump in subscriptions by +126%.

“We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+.

“The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds," he noted.

Severance season two is airing on AppleTV+.