Meghan Markle leaves small business owner 'in shock' with THIS move

February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle recently left a small business owner surprised by wearing a bracelet from her brand.

At the Invictus Games in Canada, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted cheering alongside Prince Harry, wearing the Valencia Key 'Joy' bracelet.

The founder of jewelry brand, Lia Valencia Key told Forbes that she "could not believe it" adding that she was "shaking and screaming" when learned that Meghan wore her brand's jewelry.

"I can’t even express—I’m still in shock. I’m still floating, in awe of how blessings can truly flow in your life. And I pray that it’s symbolic, honestly, for others to know—don’t give up. Never stop believing," Lia added.

The bracelet, priced at $125, sold out within just four hours of Meghan being photographed wearing it.

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex has been in headlines after rebranding her lifestyle venture, now named As Ever, in partnership with Netflix.

Meghan Markle's new website features personal touches, including a photo of her and her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, walking hand-in-hand.

