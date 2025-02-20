Savannah Chrisley breaks silence on parents' time in prison

Savannah Chrisley has revealed that her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, have not spoken to each other as they continue serving their prison sentences.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 27-year-old actress shared, "They don't get to speak. It's been two years, and they haven't spoken a word to each other.”

She added, “They've been together almost 30 years, and they've never gone a day in their life without being with one another. That's been a challenge. That should never happen."

"The Bureau of Prisons says they strive to keep families together. That's what they love to quote. That is so far from the truth," the Royal Pains star noted.

Savanah went on to quip that the Bureau of Prisons does not let you communicate with your loved ones, making it “almost impossible to visit.”

"They don't make anything easy. There should never be a time where they keep them from communicating, and they do. They interfere with emails, they interfere with mail. There was mail theft and fraud at my dad's facility that I'm still not going to allow that person to get away with,” she concluded.

For the unversed, the 55-year-old Todd and the 52-year-old Julie went to prison in January 2023 to serve a total of 19 years for bank fraud and tax evasion.

It is essential to mention that Savannah Chrisley's parents, who are still trying to appeal their sentence, got two years reduced in their prison sentence in September 2023.