Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis

Angela Bassett recently opened up about her disappointment over losing the 2023 Oscar for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In her cover story for Town & Country's March issue, the 66-year-old actress quipped, “I found it interesting … that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.”

Reflecting on her disappointment, Bassett noted, "I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given."

The Malcolm X star, who admitted that the loss still hurt at the time, clarified that she was happy for Jamie Lee Curtis, who earned her first Oscar for the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2023.

Considering Curtis’ first Oscar win, Bassett confessed, "I love applauding people.”

For the unversed, the Damsel actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the 2023 Oscars for playing Romanda in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but lost to Curtis.

She was first nominated almost 30 years ago for playing Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It in 1993.

It is pertinent to mention that Angela Bassett received an honorary Oscar for her work in movies in 2024.