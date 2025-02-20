 
Geo News

New drama serial 'Mann Mast Malang' premieres on Geo TV tomorrow

Exciting story set to air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Romantic chemistry between Danish Taimoor and Sahar Hashmi, playing Kabir Khan and Riya, has become a major highlight. — Instagram/7thskyentertainment
KARACHI: Seventh Sky Entertainment presents another masterpiece drama serial, Mann Mast Malang, premiering on Geo TV tomorrow (Friday). 

This exciting story is set to air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm. The romantic chemistry between Danish Taimoor and Sahar Hashmi, playing Kabir Khan and Riya, has become a major highlight. Directed by Ali Faizan, the drama features an impressive cast, including Nayar Ejaz, Saba Hameed, Kamran Jilani, Uzma Hassan, Adnan Samad, Hiba Ali Khan and others.

The captivating story, blending themes of love and hate, is further elevated by its original soundtrack (OST). 

Sung by Khalid Khan and Saba Butt, with music composed by Yasir Ali, arranged by Ahsan Abbas, and mixed/mastered by Afzal Hussain, the OST is set to leave a lasting impression. Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Mann Mast Malang promises to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience.

