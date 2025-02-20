Angela Bassett stuns with bold statement about Connie Britton's '9-1-1' return

Angela Bassett recently got candid and talked about Connie Britton returning to the drama 9-1-1.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Netflix’s Zero Day premiere on Tuesday, February 18, the 66-year-old actress discussed working with Britton again in 9-1-1.

Bassett, who acted and produced 9-1-1, told the outlet that the door is always "open" for the Nashville star, who depicted 911 operator Abby Clark in the first season.

She stated, "We worked on that first season and we're now in our 8th season of that show," and added, "It’s always like, Connie, open door, whenever you want to come back."

For the unversed, the 55-year-old Britton first appeared on 9-1-1 in its debut season, which premiered on January 3, 2018.

She later returned for a guest appearance in the season 3 finale on May 11, 2020.

Moreover, the Black Panther star went on to note that she is "so glad we had a chance to work on this piece of television history" with Britton in Zero Day.

For the unversed, Zero Day is about Robert De Niro’s character, former U.S. president George Mullen, who comes out of retirement to lead the Zero Day Commission during a dangerous cyber attack.

In the series, Bassett plays Evelyn Mitchell, the current president, while Britton plays Valerie Whitesell, Mullen’s former chief of staff and top assistant.

The show also stars Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, and Matthew Modine.

It is pertinent to mention that Zero Day has been released on February 20, 2025, on Netflix.