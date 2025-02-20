Artem Chigvintsev calls THIS the ‘worst part’ of his life: 'There was nothing'

Artem Chigvintsev recently got candid and opened up about his 2024 domestic violence arrest and how it devastated his life.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old Artem was arrested on August 29, 2024, and charged with hurting his wife, Nikki Gracia.

Later, he was released on bail for $25,000 and claimed that he was not the "primary aggressor."

The professional dancer recently appeared on The Glamorous Grind podcast, where he revealed that he is still dealing with problems because of going to jail for a short time.

He said, “It completely ruined everything for me. From every angle, it ruined my life completely.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum noted, “And the worst part about all of this [was] [the district attorney] dropped the case, clearly stating that there was nothing that they could possibly have charged me on.”

“When people [saw] that mugshot and [watched] it too, for them, in their mind, you are immediately guilty. There is nothing you can say or try to justify yourself to change their minds.” Artem stated.

Notably, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley declined to file criminal charges against the Strictly Come Dancing star because of a lack of evidence to determine who instigated the fight.

It is pertinent to mention that Artem and Nikki first interacted with each other in 2017 on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

They got engaged in 2019, welcomed their son Matteo Artemovich in July 2020 and tied the knot in 2022.

However, after two years of their marriage, the couple called it quits in August 2024 because Nikki accused Artem of domestic violence and two months later, they were officially divorced as it had finalised in November.