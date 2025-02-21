Meghan Markle's digital empire grows with Instagram milestone

Meghan Markle has reached a major social media milestone just two months after her return to Instagram, amassing over two million followers.

The Duchess of Sussex made her comeback to the social app earlier this year with a video celebrating the new year.

She also promoted her business ventures, including her Netflix series With Love, Meghan and lifestyle brand As Ever.

Speaking on her milestone, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested to GB News that Meghan’s growing Instagram presence would soon prove financially beneficial to her.

"Her Instagram's got its own appeal and she could make quite a lot of money by monetising posts,” the expert told the publication.

“The way she covered Invictus. You would expect that. It has been an enormous success so when you've got a success you ought to use it and, to be perfectly honest fair, she did."

Most recently, Meghan took to her Instagram to reveal that she is rebranding American Riviera Orchard into As Ever, set to launch in two weeks.