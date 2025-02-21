Leighton Meester gets candid about Gossip Girls' ever-growing fanbase

Leighton Meester's fanbase is growing by the day.

Meester, 38, was promoting her new series Good Cop/Bad Cop when the conversation with the press turned to her role in Gossip Girl, which debuted in 2007.

"Now people are like, 'It's vintage,'" the actress told Access Hollywood as she began to speak of the rapidly growing fanbase.

"Or sometimes I'm like, 'You weren't born yet when we started.' There's a lot of that. Or even when we wrapped."

"There's people who are just discovering it," she added of the hit series that went on for six seasons.

Meester also noted the factors making the series popular again.

"I do think it's kind of incredible because of a time and place. There was no social media. I don't even think it was happening — there was no such thing as that when we started, really ... I think people are very nostalgic for that kind of thing because ... it's just comfort for people. Whether they've seen it once or they want to try it for the first time."

Gossip Girl starred Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick. A reboot of the show premiered on HBO Max in 2021 but was cancelled after two seasons.

Meester starred as Blair Waldorf on the show, which was based on the Cecily von Ziegesar book series and followed a group of wealthy teenagers on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Meester tied the knot with actor Adam Brody in 2014, two years after the show ended. The couple welcomed two children together: daughter Arlo, 9, and a son, 4, whose name has not yet been revealed.