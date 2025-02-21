Jamie Laing gets emotional over ‘huge guilt’ for blaming his father

Jamie Laing got emotional while opening up about his parents divorce and the guilt he carries along.

The 36-year-old reality broke into tears while admiting that he has always blamed his father, Nicholas for his parents divorce.

During his appearance on Great Company podcast, the host Amol Rajan asked Laing if he had "straightened it out with his dad."

The former Made In Chelsea star responded by saying, "Yeah yeah yeah, it was on me which I realised now, which is something I have never said."

Rajan put a situation in front of Laing that what he will do if father has limited time left in this world.

"Ahh f*** you got me, ah I wouldn't probably say to him... Oh um, I have huge guilt towards my dad," he replied. "The reason why I had that is because, I sort of had a narrative, in my... Look my parents got divorced. And I think... Jesus Christ.... I have never spoken about this."

"I feel guilt because I blamed him for a lot. It wasn't his fault. It wasn't as much as I thought it was. I have said things. I haven't said sorry because it would be admitting to myself that I was a bit of an idiot for a long time,' he said. I didn't realise that was in me. After all the therapy I have done... I didn't realise it was so deep in me. He is like a magical human," Laing continued.

Laing admitted that he was a "mummy's boy" and used to be on his mom side which was also on of the reasons he blamed his dad.

"I think what happens when parents get divorced, like this is my experience is, as kids you're confused and so you probably blame an individual when it takes two to tango," he noted, adding, "I was very much a mummy's boy right so you lean towards the mum's side and then you're older you go f**k you know to blame a parent when you don't understand it and you don't understand it and my dad has never spoken any ill about my mum ever. Never."

It is pertinent to mention that Laing parents Nicholas and Penny Baines got divorced when he was a toddler.