It's official: Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar ties the knot with Maham Batool

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar poses for a photo. — Instagram/@ahmedaliakbarofficial

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar also hopped on the wedding bandwagon this month along with several other celebrities, as he has confirmed that he tied the knot with Maham Batool.

Taking to their Instagram on Thursday, Akbar shared a joint post with Batool, featuring a series of exclusive wedding snaps, capturing the couple beaming on their special day.

The Parizaad actor donned a stylish, double-breasted light grey suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. Meanwhile, his bride sparkled in an intricately embellished, champagne-coloured dress paired with a veil that cascaded elegantly behind her.

However, Akbar did not reveal the date of their wedding.

Thousands of fans and netizens flocked to the comment section under the post to extend their heartfelt wishes for the couple's new beginning.

"My Heart My life My peace My home," the 39-year-old actor wrote about his bride alongside the pictures from the couple's sun-kissed wedding photoshoot.

While giving fans a glimpse of his big day, Akbar also urged publications to respect his and his wife's privacy.

"Any photographs or videos from our wedding shared online violate our privacy. We do not consent to the publication or posting of any images or footage from our events," the post read.

The social media announcement comes after several videos and images, showing the couple at various wedding festivities, circulated the internet, sparking speculation among netizens about their wedding.

The newlyweds have now joined several other celebrities, like Neelam Muneer, Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who tied the knot in the first two months of 2025.