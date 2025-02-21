Photo: Kanye West controlling Bianca Censori's 'stage show' amid divorce rumours?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly experiencing marital woes once again.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the controversial couple are facing new challenges in their marriage.

A source privy to the outlet, Bianca Censori has secretly demanded divorce from the father of four as he controlling every aspect of her life.

"He's fixated on how she looks and behaves in public,” a source mentioned.

The insider went on to mention, “It's all a show staged by Kanye.”

"He controls her appearance, from her makeup and hair to her outfits – what there is of them. He tells her what to do and even how to walk,” the source claimed before signing off from the chat.

In addition to this, the insider mentioned that the Aussi mogul's friends and family are concerned for her well-being.

Reportedly, they fear “that she might be afraid to leave and speak out for fear of making Kanye angry.”

Previously, it was established that Bianca Censori’s friends are satisfied with her marriage with the controversial rapper as they claimed that their explicit “publicity stunts” are a result of mutual understanding and the mogul’s consent.