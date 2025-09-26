Victoria Beckham missing estranged son Brooklyn Beckham ahead of new project

Photo: Victoria Beckham missing estranged son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham's big moment is clouded by family heartache.

According to Heat Magazine, the 50-year-old fashion designer has been left disappointed that her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham will not be by her side for the release of her highly anticipated Netflix docuseries.

“Vic’s been having sleepless nights. What started out as an exciting prospect has been tarnished by the Brooklyn situation,” a source told the outlet.

They went on to explain, “Vic’s loved making the series and is so proud of the end result, but she can’t help feeling sad, because Brooklyn can’t share in any of it.”

It is noteworthy that the docuseries, titled simply Victoria Beckham, will chronicle her rise to superstardom with the Spice Girls, her headline-making romance with David Beckham, and her relentless drive to cement her place in the world of high fashion.

As a result of her estrangement with her son and daughter-in-law, a source previously said about her, “She will now appear at fewer publicity events and has asked her team to keep interviews tightly controlled.”

They also disclosed and declared before concluding, “She’s devastated — throughout all of this she’s been sick with worry, and she just doesn’t have the strength to talk about it.”