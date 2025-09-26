Dwayne Johnson reflects on new role which changed his life

Photo: Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the role of a lifetime

Dwayne Johnson has been opening up about his most transformative role yet.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the 53-year-old star admitted that portraying former MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine has “changed his life.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming biopic, set for release on October 3, chronicles the turbulent life of Mark Kerr, 56, a former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter.

Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt, 42, who plays Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn Staples, a recovering alcoholic from Arizona who married Kerr in Las Vegas.

Dwayne described the part as “the role of a lifetime.”

He went on to confess that he had to “rip himself open” to fully embody Kerr.

“I didn’t know the role was for me, or whether I could do it, but I had the opportunity and this little voice in me telling me to do it. For once, I wasn’t chasing the box office, and it has changed my life.”