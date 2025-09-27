 
Glen Powell clears the air about series 'Chad Powers'

Glen Powell has been making sure fans know exactly what his new project

Web Desk
September 27, 2025

Photo: Glen Powell breaks silence on 'Mrs. Doubtfire' comparisons

Glen Powell has set the record straight about his latest project. 

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the actor, 36, addressed speculation that his Hulu series Chad Powers is a modern-day riff on Robin Williams’ 1993 classic Mrs. Doubtfire

For those unversed, Powell plays the title role, a former NFL player who disguises himself with a new identity to join a college football team, a premise that has drawn obvious comparisons to Williams' character, who posed as a nanny to stay close to his children.

“Robin Williams was one of our great actors, but we’re not trying to dupe Mrs. Doubtfire here,” Powell explained. 

“That’s why we show the Mrs. Doubtfire poster [on our series] to show, ‘Here’s our inspirations."

 "We’re gonna hang a lantern on it, and then we’re gonna move past and kind of do our own thing,’” he concluded.

