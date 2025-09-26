Insider goes against Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant's wedding statement

Inside Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant’s relationship

Despite Alexandra Grant issuing a statement claiming she and Keanu Reeves are not married, an insider has come forward with conflicting statements.

This insider just sat with Heat World and admitted, “It happened earlier this summer, in Europe, it was very spontaneous.”

According to the insider, “they’ve gone back and forth for so long, at one point they had the whole thing planned for last year and then work came up for Keanu and the timing was completely thrown off so they had to put a pause on the wedding plans.”

“But they’re now saying it was for the best because they’re both really happy with the way they ended up doing it, with just the two of them. They’re both so private so they love that it’s just their little secret, not something they have to share with the world.”

While the source spoke mainly about their relationship status, they also gushed over the effect Alexandra has on Reeves’ life. Reportedly, “Alexandra has become such a driving force in his life,” they added.

“They’ve been partners for a very long time, with their book [‘An ode to Happiness’] at first and their joint art projects and now they don’t like to spend a lot of time apart.”

“Keanu completely trusts her judgement, he thinks she's brilliant and he gets her advice on everything. If he’s going to take a movie he wants to know she’s on board because she typically travels with him and seems more than happy to do it.”

What is pertinent to mention is that just yesterday Alexandera was forced to make a public statement about their relationship status.

In a post to Instagram she said, “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!) We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.”

“I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married.”



