ATEEZ breaks silence on shocking 'Damon Hunters' comparisons

Korean Music band ATEEZ has finally spoken out after constantly being compared to Damon Hunters.

For those unfamiliar, Netflix released the animated musical urban fantasy film K-Pop Demon Hunters on June 20, 2025. Since its premiere on the streaming platform, fans have stated the fictional boy band the Saja Boys might have sought inspiration from the real-life Korean group ATEEZ.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, ATEEZ’s Kang Yeosang talked about the group’s new single, saying it comes with a bold “sinister” music video that could look like it is in Gwi-Ma’s underworld or an underground club.

The 26-year-old singer said, “I’ve seen fans compare [our song] 'In Your Fantasy' to the K-Pop Demon Hunters 'Idol' performance, and I think it makes sense in a way.”

He added, "Both have that intensity where it feels like you’re being pulled into another world.”

"For ATEEZ, this music video was about showing a seductive and almost dangerous kind of fantasy, something that feels bigger than reality,” Yeosang explained, shedding light on why they kept a dark theme for the video.

The Saja Boys' exciting performance style became famous this year; ATEEZ was also seen on their 32-show World Tour [IN YOUR FANTASY] with the same energy.

"What’s similar to the Saja Boys is that when we step on stage, we want fans to feel like they’re escaping into a story, even just for a few minutes. That’s where I can really see a connection," Yeosang quipped.