Keith Urban all set to headline UK's C2C Festival 2026

Photo: Keith Urban to headline UK's C2C Festival 2026

Keith Urban is reportedly returning to the UK as the headliner for the C2C Festival 2026.

As per the latest findings of Music News, the four-time Grammy Award winner will make a rare appearance at the country music extravaganza, with performances scheduled at The O2 in London, The SSE Arena in Belfast, and The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The UK event will take place from March 13–15, 2026.

This marks Urban's first UK shows since his sold-out THE SPEED OF NOW World Tour in 2022, which saw him perform seven consecutive nights across the country.

Urban last headlined the C2C Festival in 2019, entertaining more than 80,000 fans.

Urban’s enduring career reflects his authentic passion and musical curiosity, earning him global recognition.

Among his accolades are 13 CMAs (including two Entertainer of the Year wins), 15 ACMs, and over 11 billion streams. He has also collaborated with legends like P!NK, Taylor Swift, Nile Rodgers, and The Rolling Stones.

Currently wrapping up his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR, Urban continues to impress with electrifying live performances, showcasing his virtuoso guitar skills and anthemic hits.