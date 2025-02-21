Linda Evangelista's pals' reaction to her mastectomy scars comes to light

A model and actress, Linda Evangelista, has shared a deeply personal moment, revealing how her friends’ support helped her embrace her mastectomy scars.

On Wednesday, February 19, at Shiseido’s Potential Has No Age Summit, which was held with Forbes, the 59-year-old discussed the positive impact of showing her mastectomy scars to her pals, which she got due to breast cancer.

Linda joined a panel with Jenna Lyons and Shiseido's chief marketing officer, Agnes Landau, called Facing the Pressures to Look Youthful.

At the event, the Catwalk actress was asked when she felt most beautiful.

In response to the question, Linda talked about her February 2024 photo shoot for Zeit Magazine, as she wore a jean jacket without a shirt in the pictures.

She recalled, "Jenna was there that day. We brought her into the pictures, but when I was changing, they asked me, 'Can we see your…' I don't know what you said, if it was my chest or my whatever. I have had a double mastectomy and I had never shown anyone besides my family."

After the Unzipped star showed the scars from her surgery, she remembered being told, "They were so beautiful."

Linda, who was not sure at first, felt better when her friends reassured her, saying, "I should have known myself, looking in the mirror. Something I don't love to do, but I should have known that it is beautiful. And they made me feel beautiful.”

For the unversed, the Freedom Uncut star had breast cancer two times in the last five years.

It is pertinent to mention that Linda Evangelista was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and then again in 2022, but now she is cancer-free.