Jerry Butler, legendary R&B singer and Chicago politician, dies at 85

A powerful voice is silenced as Jerry Butler’s life comes to an end

News Desk
February 21, 2025

Jerry Butler, a legendary R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and politician, has passed away at 85.

Marty, who is Butler's assistant and calls herself his "niece at heart," told TMZ that he died from natural causes at his residence in Chicago on Thursday night, February 20, 2025.

Following his passing, she went on to reveal that the For Your Precious Love crooner had been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

"An amazing man has relocated to heaven. Our loss here on earth," Marty noted.

For the unversed, Butler was the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, which included Curtis Mayfield.

As a group member, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

In addition to being part of The Impressions, the Grammy-nominated musician had a successful solo career with songs like Only The Strong Survive and Never Give You Up.

Other than having an accomplished musical career, Butler also had a long political career and served as a commissioner for Cook County, Illinois, from 1985 to 2018.

It is significant to mention that on the county board, he led the Health and Hospitals Committee and was also the Vice Chair of the Construction Committee.

