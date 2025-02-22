 
Bang Si-hyuk eyes next boyband to replace BTS?

K-pop giant, HYBE has teamed up with Ryan Tedder to look for the next boyband

February 22, 2025

Ryan Tedder, in association to HYBE, have now set out to find their next BTS.

Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of the K-pop giant, HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun, who have worked with HYBE's girl group KATSEYE and boy band TXT, as well as superstars Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Adele, have launched their talent hunt.

In a conversation with Billboard, Bang Si-hyuk said, “Artists under HYBE have consistently reached impressive global milestones, dominating charts year after year.”

“Especially with KATSEYE, we’ve demonstrated that our K-pop methodology is successful in the US mainstream market. Launching a new boy group in collaboration with Ryan Tedder will be another step in continuing our legacy within the music industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tedder stated, “I’m thrilled to partner with HYBE on this new exciting project, Bang and his team have proven to be the best fan-engaging creatives out there and we want to build a group that is the most fan-focused on earth with the best music imaginable.”

The application states: "HYBE is collaborating with multi-platform producer Ryan Tedder for a groundbreaking partnership behind the latest evolution in pop music artistry. This unprecedented alliance merges HYBE's proven expertise in artist training and development of K-pop infrastructure and global fandom cultivation with Tedder's legendary track record of creating chart-topping hits and developing successful artists.”

