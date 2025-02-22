Brittany Mahomes shares rare glimpse of her newborn daughter Golden

Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable glimpse of her newborn baby girl.

The Kansas City Current co-owner took to her Instagram account on Thursday to mark her eldest daughter Sterling Skye's 4th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the mom-of-three posted a heartwarming picture of Sterling with her little sister.

Sterling can be seen holding Golden while feeding her little sister with a bottle as someone from out of the camera frame gives a hand to support Golden.

The big sister wore a pink T-shirt with long sleeves and the little one was in a onesie with a white cap.

Following the post, Brittany also posted a Reel of Sterling who was pushing Golden's stroller.

"The best big sister," she wrote over the clip.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Sterling and Golden, Brittany is also mom to 2-year-old son Patrick "Bronze", whom she shares with her husband Patrick Mahomes.

The couple welcomed their baby daughter in January, and the Kansas City Chiefs current co-owner and Kansas City Chiefs announced the happy news on Instagram.