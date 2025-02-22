 
Courteney Cox steps out in casual attire at Sydney Airport

Courteney Cox flaunts casual airport outfit while she made her way with her daughter Coco at Sydney Airport

Web Desk
February 22, 2025

Courteney Cox was spotted leaving Sydney on Friday, turning heads with her understated yet stylish airport look. 

The Friends star embraced a casual aesthetic while stepping out makeup-free in a white jumper and matching tracksuit pants.

Completing her ensemble with brown Adidas sneakers, Cox carried a brown Woolworths shopping bag while making her way through Sydney Airport alongside her daughter, Coco.

Her signature black hair flowed in loose waves, complementing her relaxed style.

According to Daily Mail, Cox appeared in good spirits as she interacted with fans. 

Moreover, the actress had been in Australia to officiate the wedding of her close friend Alexandria Jackson. 

On Thursday, she took center stage at the ceremony in a pale pink gown, while Coco played a role as a bridesmaid, as per the publication. 

Furthermore, the sighting follows recent news that Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 7, as per Variety

