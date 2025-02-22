Dave Grohl's secret lover breaks cover with love child

Dave Grohl’s mystery woman, with whom he shares a love child, has broken silence.

A woman named Jennifer Young claims that she is the woman the Foo Fighters icon had his fling with, that resulted in the birth of the unexpected love child, that shocked nit only Grohl’s family, but his entire fanbase.

She was caught on camera taking a stroll through New York City on Valentine’s Day, cradling her seven-month-old daughter.

Jennifer wore black trousers and a pair of Doc Martens, keeping her little one close to her chest during the walk, with her green-coloured jacket only partially zipped up.

Additionally, she also pleaded to Page Six, to keep the little one’s name private "because there's some really angry fans,” insisting that "protecting her identity is really important."

As for the rock icon himself, he wasn’t seen by Jennifer’s side but he is speculated to have had a a romantic holiday in the Big Apple.

Dave Grohl came clean about his secret love child last year, with a note that read:

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."