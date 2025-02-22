Phil Collins makes heartbreaking confession about his health

A legendary singer and songwriter, Phil Collins, recently got candid and revealed his health condition.

Conversing with MOJO magazine, the 74-year-old shared, “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I'm not hungry for it anymore.”

Expanding on this, Collins explained, “The thing is I've been sick, I mean very sick.”

The Grammy-winning musician, who has type 2 diabetes, has also been suffering from complications from a spine injury since 2007.

In the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, the musician talked about his health problems, which made him unable to play the drums.

Collins quipped, “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit. I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

The Easy Lover crooner said he started playing drums at age 5 and it has now "taken its toll on my hands, legs."

“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles,” he said.

Moreover, in a 2009 interview with Daily Mail, Collins shared, “My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in. It comes from years of playing.”

“I can't even hold the sticks properly without it being painful, I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through,' Collins stated, adding, “Don't worry, I can still sing.”

For the unversed, in 2015, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had major neck surgery and used a cane to walk afterward.

While in 2017, Collins was diagnosed with drop foot, which made him lose feeling in one of his feet.

It is pertinent to mention that despite facing serious health challenges, Collins has won eight Grammy Awards and his hits include In the Air Tonight, Sussudio, Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now), and You'll Be in My Heart.