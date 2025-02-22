Meghan Markle creates new mystery as she follows in Taylor Swift's footsteps

American singer Taylor Swift is known for strategically using visual clues and symbols across her social media platforms to subtly hint at upcoming songs or album themes, often referred to as "Easter eggs" by fans.

They can include specific colors, imagery, and even seemingly random objects that tie into the lyrical content of her new music.

Meghan Markle has apparently followed in the footsteps of Swift when she recently revealed her mood board on Instagram.

Much has been written about everything she has pinned on her vision board but what has drawn little attention was California 33 symbol, in a refence to a north–south state highway in the U.S. state of California.

The symbol is likely a reference to the California State Route 33, but it's probably related to the spiritual or numerological significance of the number 33.

According to experts, in spiritual and numerological contexts, the number 33 is often considered a master number associated with spiritual growth, enlightenment, and positive energy. Some people also believe that seeing the number 33 repeatedly is a sign of spiritual awakening or guidance.

It appears that by including California 33 card, Meghan Markle hinted at her personal interests in spirituality, wellness, or personal growth.

Although Tylor Swift is not known for using using references similar to Meghan Markle's mood board, the singer is skilled at creating mysteries.