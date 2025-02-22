New drama serial "Dayan" premieres Monday on Geo TV

(From left to right) Hira Mani, Ahsan Khan and Mehwish Hayat. — X/@HarPalGeoTv

KARACHI: The new drama serial Dayan, produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, is set to premiere on Monday.

The drama features a unique and emotional storyline written by Fatima Faizan and Anbar Azhar, while Siraj-ul-Haq has directed the serial.

The promo highlights the powerful performances of Mehwish Hayat, Ahsan Khan, and Hira Mani, adding excitement to the show.

Additionally, SK Khalish's poetry has been beautifully composed and sung by Shani Arshad for the drama’s OST.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Dayan will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on Geo TV, starting from February 24.