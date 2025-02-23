 
Geo News

Kanye West unveils bold Bianca Censori's film cover

Kanye West sparks debate with nude 'BIANCA' cover

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Kanye West unveils bold Bianca Censoris film cover
Kanye West unveils bold Bianca Censori's film cover

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly collaborating in an upcoming film following the model’s 2025 Grammy appearance.

The duo has taken the internet by storm with the cover of her upcoming film BIANCA.

The cover of the film features Censori posing nude in an artistic and proactive style that has quickly gone viral.

Notably, the film is directed by renowned visual artist Vanessa Beecroft and produced by Ye himself.

West shared the cover of the film on Instagram, expressing his pride.

“IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME,” the rapper wrote in the caption.

The post caught attention from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section.

One wrote, “How come every time I see her she’s naked.”

Another added, “Ngl I'm missing the old kanye more den my ex girlfriend.”

“Does she ever wear clothes lol,” the third user noted.

For those unaware, Kanye West and Bianca Censori left everyone shocked at the 2025 Grammys. The model took the “all fur coat” and wore a sheer mini dress.

Cynthia Erivo makes stunning appearance at the NAACP Image Awards
Cynthia Erivo makes stunning appearance at the NAACP Image Awards
'Suits LA' star Stephen Amell shares how his daughter helped with the role
'Suits LA' star Stephen Amell shares how his daughter helped with the role
Keke Palmer wins big at the NAACP Image Awards
Keke Palmer wins big at the NAACP Image Awards
Rihanna gives rare personality insights about sons RZA and Riot
Rihanna gives rare personality insights about sons RZA and Riot
Shakira gives fans another disappointing update
Shakira gives fans another disappointing update
Jennifer Love Hewitt bares her skin in 46th birthday selfie
Jennifer Love Hewitt bares her skin in 46th birthday selfie
Tyler James Williams reveals dating preferences in his 30s
Tyler James Williams reveals dating preferences in his 30s
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton struggling to 'move past' their 'massive rivalry' video
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton struggling to 'move past' their 'massive rivalry'