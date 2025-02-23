Kanye West unveils bold Bianca Censori's film cover

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly collaborating in an upcoming film following the model’s 2025 Grammy appearance.

The duo has taken the internet by storm with the cover of her upcoming film BIANCA.

The cover of the film features Censori posing nude in an artistic and proactive style that has quickly gone viral.

Notably, the film is directed by renowned visual artist Vanessa Beecroft and produced by Ye himself.

West shared the cover of the film on Instagram, expressing his pride.

“IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME,” the rapper wrote in the caption.

The post caught attention from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section.

One wrote, “How come every time I see her she’s naked.”

Another added, “Ngl I'm missing the old kanye more den my ex girlfriend.”

“Does she ever wear clothes lol,” the third user noted.

For those unaware, Kanye West and Bianca Censori left everyone shocked at the 2025 Grammys. The model took the “all fur coat” and wore a sheer mini dress.