Ed Sheeran dedicates new song to wife

Ed Sheeran just named his wife, Cherry Seaborn, as his inspiration.

The Shape of You singer, who shares daughters Lyra, four and Jupiter, two, with his wife, is planning on releasing a song titled, Azizam.

The song’s title is a Persian term of admiration that translates into “my beloved” or “my dear” which will come alongside a music video with comic Omin Djalili in south London.

A source spilled to The Sun for Sunday’s Bizzare column on the newspaper, “Ed can’t wait for everyone to hear the new record – mainly because it’s inspired by Cherry and their love affair.”

“A huge budget has been thrown at the video, which features a stunning wedding and none other than Omid,” they added.

The source continued, “They all had such a fun time making the video and can’t wait to release it into the world.”

While details such as its release date or any concept arts have been kept under wraps but the outlet did report it may just be a "summer smash hit.”

On Valentine’s Day this year, the Perfect hitmaker took to his official Instagram and uploaded a picture of Cherry that he captioned with a red heart emoji and the word “Azizam.”

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran also confirmed that he would be releasing his next record, titled, Play, which will follow 2023’s Autumn Variations.

Underneath one of Memezar’s post about the Mathematics tour headliner, one fan commented, "guys what math is he gonna do next?"

To this Ed Sheeran himself responded, "Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school. Play coming soon though."